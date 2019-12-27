Here are some of the best money-saving reciprocal memberships for Houston families

Did you know that your Houston museum and zoo membership can get you into museums, all over Texas (and the world), for free or discounted rates?!

Here is a guide to the museums or zoo discounts you can get. And as a disclaimer, this list changes so check before you go!

Other museums in Houston also seem to have Reciprocal Membership Privileges… so always ask. If you know of any other good deals for Houston museum and zoo members, let us know!

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.