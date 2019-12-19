Houston restaurant offers spud-tastic menu perfect for families

Address: 2020 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77024

I really like to go to restaurants. And it’s not really because I’m a foodie in search of the next best thing. It’s more because I like to eat, I don’t like to clean my own kitchen… and I love to be entertained.

And at Potatoe Patch they THROW the rolls from the across the restaurant, so my whole family is pretty darn entertained there.

They also bring out complementary fried green tomatoes and fried okra while you are catching the “Throw’d Rolls”, so I say we are extra entertained as we wait for our food.

The restaurant is on 1960, right by the Hardy Tollroad. It is very casual with all the funny decoration you’d expect at an old dinner. (Carousel horses and light houses and…) The restaurant could use a remodel (much like my house) but the people are friendly (also much like at my house).

You walk in and are taken to your seat. The menu is quite large with American food… and lots of potatoes, steaks and such. And then, while you wait for the food, the fried green tomatoes are delivered and rolls are thrown at your table.

Potato Patch

And I once read a review about someone that was mad that they got blueberry muffin on their dress shirt because it was thrown… So be aware, this is the kind of place where you could get a roll or muffin on your shirt if you don’t catch it!

Okra and fried tomatoes

We didn’t really care able a little mess and were happy to catch rolls are lunch long. The waiter was friendly and the baked potatoes, mac and cheese and chicken were all good.

Look at the pictures below and the video above (or HERE)… and see what you think!

We didn’t really care about a little mess and were happy to catch rolls all lunch long. The waiter was friendly and the baked potatoes, mac and cheese and chicken were all good.

Look at the pictures below and the video above (or HERE)… and see what you think!

Baked potato

Chicken tenders

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.