The best family-friendly restaurants in the Houston Museum District

Planning on visiting the Houston Museum District and wondering where to go for lunch? The restaurants below are a short walk from many of the museums and Hermann Park. Read about them below and find a map HERE.

Bodegas Taco Shop

1. Bodegas Taco Shop – 1200 Binz, Houston, Texas 77004

Located on Caroline between the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Museum of Fine Arts. It’s a taco shop with good food and lots of drink specials.

Fia's

2. Fia’s Pizzeria – 1200 Binz Street #130, Houston TX 77004 (with storefront on Caroline Street)

Fia’s is located right next to Bodega’s (their sister restaurant) and serves pizza, pasta, wings, salads and dessert.

At Fia’s, you create your own pizza or order their signature pizza combinations. They make it in front of you and put it in the brick oven to cook.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

3. HMNS Cafe – 5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Located in the Grand Hall of the Houston Museum of Natural Science – Open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts

4. MFA Cafe – 5601 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77005

Located in the Museum of Fine Arts Beck Building. No museum ticket is needed to get to the restaurant.

Parents, grab a cold one at these kid-friendly Houston-area breweries

5. Pinewood Cafe – 6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Located in Hermann Park next to Kinder Train Station. This restaurant has salads, sandwiches, burgers, and a build-your-own grilled cheese.

Houston Children's Museum

6. Fresh Cafe – 1500 Binz, Houston, Tx 77004

Located in Children’s Museum of Houston. You could have guessed… this restaurant has lots of items for kids.

Barnaby's

7. Barnaby’s Cafe – 1801 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004

This restaurant is kid friendly and has many salads, garden burgers and casual fare.

Kids can play with a wooden robot while the food is prepared and everyone can enjoy the modern yet casual restaurant.

Fadi's

8. Fadi’s Mediterranean Eatery – 1801 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

We were driving down Binz, near the Children’s Museum, when we spotted the new Fadi’s Mediterranean Eatery. It’s one of our favorite Houston spots… and now there is one in the museum district!

It’s smaller than the other spots, but has the favorites. Plus parking is validated in the garage.

Java Lava Brew

9. Java Lava Brew – 1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

Find Hawaiian, Vietnamese and Houston food, Kona coffee and a great patio at Java Lava Brew!

This restaurant is near the museums and right along the METRORail tracks.

10. Or bring a picnic and eat it at Hermann Park!

