Parents, grab a cold one at these kid-friendly Houston-area breweries

HOUSTON – Parents, say cheers to some fermented family fun at these Houston-area breweries. These family-friendly locales offers parents a great space to unwind and indulge in a drink or two while their kiddos run themselves silly.

📷

Grab a cold one at this Pearland microbrewery boasting craft beer and a family-friendly vibe. With a 2,000-square-foot taproom and massive covered patio, families have room to spread out, play games and enjoy themselves at this relaxed locales. The brewery even hosts kid-friendly events. Head to their Facebook page for a listing of events.

1231 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581

The Brewery is dog friendly inside and out.

This family-owned brewery operates out of an old grain plant a couple miles outside Houston city limits. With over a dozen brews, a picnic-packed patio with a playground and a rotating selection of food trucks, No Label Brewing Company offers parents a great space to unwind and indulge in a drink or two while their kids run around in a secure, family-friendly locale. Special note: this brewery welcomes four-legged fur babies too.

5353 1st St., Katy, TX

For good eats, great drinks and family fun, head to this German-style brewery in northwest Houston. Grab a pint and snack on some Bavarian fare inside or head to the biergarten and enjoy a massive outdoor patio packed with plenty of picnic tables. Karback welcomes doggos in the biergarten.

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

This bar nestled in the heart of East Downtown is a great game day bar to drop by with your budding sports fan before you hit up a game at NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park or the Toyota Center. 8th Wonder Brewery offers ample room for kiddos to play while parents sit and sip on some tasty brews.

2202 Dallas St., Houston, TX 77003

📷

At this downtown Houston staple dubbed the Lone Star State’s oldest craft brewery, order from a wide selection of beer, cider and food and get your little one some super special root beer made in-house.

2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020