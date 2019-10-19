Seafood lovers, set sail for these 5 Katy restaurants

HOUSTON – From seafood shacks to upscale eateries, these Katy restaurants serve up under-the-sea eats that taste fresh off the boat. These places get it right - From shrimp-stuffed crabs to deep-fried crawfish empanadas to baked potato oysters, these five eateries offer up some of the city’s best seafood dishes.

This Japanese sushi and tapas joint offers intricate seafood dishes with a Spanish flair. We suggest starting your meal on a high note with baked potato oysters, snow crab jalapeno poppers or loaded ceviche (or, if your stomach is a bottomless pit, order it all). Then enjoy some panko-crusted cod tacos or sesame-crusted salmon. Sushi lovers, don’t miss out on the bacon twist roll. It’s packed with shrimp tempura, jalapeno, caviar and cream cheese and crispy bacon.

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy, TX 77450

Do you get a kick out of kitsch? Eat seafood on a giant, fake boat at Captain Tom’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, where the seafood is fresh, plentiful and cheap. Suck down some oysters, dig into a fried shrimp platter or crack open a shrimp-stuffed crab.

20525 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77450

This Katy Asian Town joint dishes out freshly boiled crab legs doused in garlic butter, Thai basil seasoning, Cajun spices or Yummy House Delight sauce. For even more under-the-sea eats, take a trip to the oyster bar or order up a basket of fried scallops. Not a fan of seafood? Interesting restaurant choice, but worry not: Wings, burgers and fried rice also make an appearance on this eclectic menu.

23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite A-14, Katy, TX 77449

From whole fish fileted in-house to oysters shucked to order, this Landry’s dining concept brings the taste of New Orleans right to your table. This Katy seafood favorite is known for its gumbo and crawfish mac 'n cheese.

21851 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77450

Stop by BB’s Tex-Orleans for traditional Southern Louisiana-style cooking with a Texas twist. For something unique, try the Cajun empanadas, dumplings stuffed with creamy shrimp and crawfish alfredo deep-fried to perfection. Then chow down on a New Orleans-style po’ boy packed with crawfish, shrimp, oysters or catfish, or opt for something simpler like a basket loaded with crawfish and Cajun shrimp.

406 West Grand Parkway, Suite 400, Katy, TX 77494