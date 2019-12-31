These are the Katy stories we talked about in 2019

HOUSTON – It was an eventful year for the west-side suburb in 2019 with many new business developments, sports and crime.

Here are the stories that got us talking about Katy:

Katy recognized as one of the best suburbs of Houston

Katy came in second for best Houston-area suburb, according to Houston properties.

Houston Properties said this suburb makes it high on the list due its overall quality of schools from Katy ISD, noting, “Homes are zoned to the Katy Independent School District, and many of Katy’s public schools rank amongst the top in Texas.”

Katy Mills Mall shows off new renovations

Katy Mills Mall was renovated throughout the year to achieve a more modern appearance.

“Looking back on the two decades we’ve shared with the community, we knew embarking on a total property transformation would elevate the shopping experience for today’s modern consumers and their future needs,” general manager of Katy Mills James Ross said.

Katy Mills Mall interior is complete; however, renovations are still in progress for mall entrances.

Katy Mills Mall interior court rendering

Boardwalk District construction coming to Katy

Just across from Katy Mills Mall, there are plans to build a lake-front entertainment hub.

The Katy Boardwalk will host a full-service conference center hotel, retail, bar and entertainment concepts. Parts of the development are expected be complete by spring of 2020 while others are expected openings are planned for fall of 2021.

Teen killed in Katy-area shooting

17-year-old Jakobi Xavier Mitchell was riding in the car with his cousin and friends in Katy when he was shot in the neck from someone firing outside the vehicle.

The passengers found help near the new In-N-Out burger where they spotted an officer. According to authorities the group pulled over in a parking lot near the restaurant and told the Katy police officer their friend had been shot. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

