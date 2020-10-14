Montgomery County considers adding 2 more early-voting locations

CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County commissioners will consider whether two more early-voting locations are needed during a meeting Monday.

According to an agenda for the meeting, commissioners will consider a resolution that would add an early-voting location in New Caney and another in Spring.

The one in New Caney would be located at 21130 Highway 59 South. That address corresponds with the location of the East Montgomery County Courthouse Annex.

The Spring location would be at 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road. That address corresponds with the location of the Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center.

According to the website for Montgomery County Elections, the county currently has nine early voting locations.