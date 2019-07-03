How to have a great Fourth of July in Houston

Fireworks light up the sky over Houston during the city's annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2018.

HOUSTON - From fantastic fireworks to fabulous food, there are some great ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Houston area.

Have fun celebrating America’s 243rd birthday, but don’t drink and drive. There are several ways to get around that will keep you from getting behind the wheel if you decide to drink. Police said they will be stepping up patrols during the holiday weekend and cracking down on incidents of driving while intoxicated, including on the water.

Also, don't forget about fireworks safety. We've put together a guide to help you navigate the fireworks regulations in Houston and Harris County. Click here to check it out.

Here are some ways to make sure you have a great Fourth of July.

9 Houston-area events sure to add some sparkle to your Fourth

What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than cooling off at the end of the day and watching the beautiful colors shoot over the city.

Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Houston with kids

If you are looking for a place to celebrate the country's 243rd birthday but also keep the kids entertained, grab your flag and head on over to the Children’s Museum of Houston.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of Houston’s most popular all-American eateries

The Fourth of July is only a couple of days away, which means it's time to think about how you're going to celebrate. Specifically, where to find those classic foods that scream red, white and blue.

4th of July things to do around Houston

Celebrate the 4th of July with one of these family-friendly happenings around Houston. Blogger Jill Jarvis tracked down some of the area's best events and festivals, including some free options!

5 ways to make your Fourth of July party POP

If you want to add a little sparkle to your Fourth of July party setup, you don't need a lot of time or money.

14 images from the past that show how Texans celebrate Independence Day

As Texans get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we're taking a look back at some of the more memorable photos from Texas Independence Day celebrations from the past.

