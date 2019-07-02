4th of July things to do around Houston

HOUSTON - Celebrate the 4th of July with one of these family-friendly happenings around Houston. Blogger Jill Jarvis tracked down some of the area's best events and festivals, including some free options!



Cheer on the Dynamo, enjoy postgame fireworks:

Kick off Independence Day with soccer at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Houston Dynamo play the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m. The game is part of the (713) Series and fans can enjoy $7 tickets, $1 hot dogs, $3 beers as well as a postgame fireworks extravaganza. For more information, click here.







Celebrate the Fourth of July in The Woodlands:

The festivities kick off Wednesday night (July 3) with the annual Star-Spangled Salute at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The free concert features the Houston Symphony performing a selection of patriotic favorites.

You don’t want to miss the South County Fourth of July Parade, beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4. The 1.3-mile parade around The Woodlands features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats and more.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Residents can cool off during Splash Day at one of the Township’s community pools. Pool access will be free to residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. Activities and refreshments will be available.

The evening ends with Red, Hot and Blue, one of the largest fireworks displays in the Greater Houston area.

For more information, click here.





Head over to Sugar Land for Red, White and Boom:

Enjoy an evening full of family fun and activities including a children’s zone, photo opportunities, face painting, craft stations, live music and food available for purchase. This event will conclude with the largest fireworks display in Fort Bend County. This festival is free and open to the public. Red, White and Boom happens on July 4 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at The Crown Festival Park, located at 18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479. For more information, click here.

Check out the Katy Freedom Celebration:

This annual event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station #1 and Katy Heritage Park. Families can enjoy fun activities like bounce houses, public safety demos, a dunking booth, petting zoo, trackless train, snow cones and much more! A fireworks show with music will start at 9 p.m. near Typhoon Texas and Katy Mills Mall. For more information, click here.

You're invited to the Pasadena 4th Fest:

There will be live music, kids’ games, food vendors and lots of fireworks! Admission is absolutely FREE. This event happens on July 4 at the Pasadena Convention Center, from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Celebrate Independence Day on the Island:

The annual Independence Day Parade begins at 7 p.m. with a procession on Seawall Boulevard starting at 59th Street and ending at 25th Street. The parade features a procession of floats, decorated military vehicles and performers. There will also be a 20-minute fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico at 9:15 p.m. near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. For more information, click here.

For a complete list of things to do, follow Jill's blog at www.jillbjarvis.com.

