9 Houston events sure to add some sparkle to your Fourth of July

HOUSTON - What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than cooling off at the end of the day and watching the beautiful colors shoot over the city.

Regardless how or who you are celebrating Independence Day with this year, don’t miss out on an unforgettable way to end the holiday.

1. Freedom Over Texas launches countdown to 50th anniversary of lunar landing

Freedom Over Texas has partnered with NASA’s Johnson Space Center to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing later this month. A Space City experience area will be set up at the event which features opportunities to meet astronauts, robotic demonstrations, virtual-reality field trips to the International Space Station, the Space Exploration Vehicle, NASA’s Destination Station and more. There will also be live music performances by Jake Owen and Kellie Pickler. A Kids Zone will have musicians, a rock wall, an obstacle course, carnival rides and life-size games.



Where: Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks

When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Price: Tickets are available at $8 per person through July 3 and are available at www.freedomovertexas.org. Tickets are $10 per person on day of the event. Kids under 5 are free.

Parking: Theater District Parking Garages and Hobby Center Parking Garage.

More info: Download their app by clicking here.

Fireworks at Freedom Over Texas event. Photographed by Richard Carson.

2. Fireworks at City Centre

City Centre’s event will feature live music and end with a 15-minute fireworks show. People’s Choice Band from Austin will be singing country and pop favorites. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but guests can dine at one of City Centre’s restaurants, including Cyclone Anaya’s, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, RA Sushi Bar Restaurant, The Capital Grille, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Yard House.



Where: City Centre, 800 Town & Country Blvd., Houston

When: July 4 from 7-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: $10 in all City Centre garages starting at 4 p.m.

More info: Click here.

3. Summer symphony nights

The Houston Symphony will perform some patriotic pieces topped with a fireworks display to end the evening. For the covered seating area, events will be ticketed. The rest of the event is free admission. The event will go on regardless of the weather.



Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston

When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: Free parking is available at the large central parking lot in front of the Houston Zoo, near Miller Outdoor Theatre and at the McGovern Centennial Gardens. Free parking is also available at the lot on the golf course clubhouse at the corner of Almeda and MacGregor, and at the Bayou Parkland Pavilion. A for-fee parking garage is at the Museum of Natural Science.

More info: Click here.

4. Fireworks show and rides at Kemah Boardwalk

The fireworks spectacular at Kemah Boardwalk will feature a patriotic array of fireworks. Following the fireworks show, live music will be playing in the events plaza until 11 p.m. Late-night happy hour specials will also be available at Saltgrass Steak House, Lighthouse Buffet and Kemah Aquarium.



Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah

When: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: There are several lots and parking options on site. Prices vary.

More info: Click here.

Firework Fridays at Kemah Boardwalk every Friday in June and July. Photo credit- Landry's.

5. Woodlands Firework Extravaganza

A variety of parks in Woodlands will have views of their fireworks show. Town Green Park, Waterway Square Par, Rob Fleming Park and Northshore Park will have face painters, games and food. Only Northshore Park will have a live performance by local band KlockWork. A 20-minute fireworks show will display throughout The Woodlands featuring patriotic music. You can also view the performance by downloading the app off Woodlands Hits.



When: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: Dependent on location. There are a variety of free and paid lots around The Woodlands.

More info: Click here.

6. City of Galveston celebration

The Galveston Island parade will kick off the night with floats, decorated military vehicles and performers. After the parade at 9:15 p.m., the island will host a 20-minute fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico.



Where: 37th St. and Seawall Blvd., Galveston

When: July 4 at 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: There are a variety of free and paid parking options.

More info: Click here.

7. Katy Freedom Celebration

The morning program, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have a variety of family activities like bounce houses, a petting zoo, a dunking booth, snow cones and more at Katy Heritage Park and Fire Station No. 1. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. near Katy Mills Mall and Typhoon Texas. There will be both fireworks and music to top off the day.

Where: 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy

When: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: Free

Parking: There are garages at the mall with free and for-fee parking.

More info: Click here

8. Katy show to include fireworks, kids zone and food

Katy's annual Independence Day celebration will include an interactive kids' zone, live music and food and drink purchase from several Katy-area restaurants. At 9:15, the evening will end with a 20-minute fireworks show.

Where: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy

When: July 4 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Price: free

Parking: Garage parking will be available on-site. Once that fills up, there will be additional event parking at Cinco Ranch High School, Cinco Ranch Junior High and Cinco Ranch Library.

More info: Click here

9. City of Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom

This year’s Sugar Land fireworks show will be launched at 9:40 p.m. and to hear the fireworks soundtrack you can download the 95.7 The Spot app. There will be a children’s zone including face painting, performances by The Foo Fakers and Hayden Baker Band along with a variety of food vendors and food truck options.



Where: 18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land

When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Price: Free tickets are required and not available on the day of the event. Get your tickets here.

Parking: Attendees are encouraged to take the shuttle to avoid traffic delays due to limited onsite parking. Shuttle services will be available at: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (18111 Lexington Blvd.), Mercer Stadium (16403 Lexington Blvd.) and University of Houston at Sugar Land (14000 University Blvd.) Ride-sharing and taxis are also encouraged.

More info: Click here

