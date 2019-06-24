Where you can and can't use fireworks in Harris County

HOUSTON - Many people will use fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, but there are some tight restrictions regarding their use and hefty fines for those who illegally use them.

According to firefighters and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a legal consumer firework can only contain about 50 milligrams of gunpowder. They said illegal fireworks can sometimes contain as much as three times that amount.

"If you see your kids making this, just know they can cause serious (injury or death) to anyone that is near that explosion," said ATF spokesman Alex Guerrero.

Fireworks are illegal in Houston and in the limited purpose annexation areas in Harris County.

Fireworks are legal to use in unincorporated areas of Harris County. However, they cannot be used near churches, hospitals, asylums, license and child care centers. They can only be used near public or private schools and colleges if a person receives written authorization from the organization.

If a minor is caught with fireworks, the parent or guardian will slapped with a fine even if they did not know the child had them.

Fines for illegal use of fireworks can range between $500 and $2,000 for each firework.

People can report illegal firework use by calling 713-884-3131, but if there is an emergency related to fireworks, call 911.

