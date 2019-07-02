Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of Houston's most popular all-American eateries

The Fourth of July is only a couple of days away, which means it's time to think about how you're going to celebrate. Specifically, where to find those classic foods that scream red, white and blue.

In the spirit of freedom, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Houston's top all-American dining destinations, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of options.

Sure, they're not native to either the United States or the old British colonies, but few things seem more American than that summer staple, the hot dog. Houston, we've got ideas on that.

1. Good Dog Houston

Photo: cynthia c./Yelp

Topping the list is Good Dog Houston. Located at 903 Studewood St. in the Heights, the spot to score hot dogs and more is the highest rated hot dog spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 605 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yoyo's Hot Dog

Photo: victoria n./Yelp

Next up is University Place's Yoyo's Hot Dog, situated at 5555 Morningside Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 705 reviews on Yelp, the food stand, which offers hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

If you're craving classic American food like meatloaf, hamburgers or mac and cheese, consider a celebratory Fourth of July meal at one of Houston's top traditional American restaurants.

1. Bellagreen

Photo: caveman c./Yelp

Topping the list is Bellagreen. Located at 801 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 1B, in Memorial, the traditional American spot is the highest rated traditional American restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 614 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rachels Cafe

Photo: belly g./Yelp

Next up is Downtown's Rachels Cafe, situated at 421 San Jacinto St. With 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Barnabys Cafe

Photo: cuong t./Yelp

Neartown - Montrose's Barnabys Cafe, located at 414 W. Gray St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot four stars out of 421 reviews.

A solid option that conjures the feeling of the open road, one of these beloved Houston diners can serve up grub that'll have you singing "God Bless America" in no time.

1. Lankford Grocery

Photo: justin a./Yelp

Topping the list is Lankford Grocery. Located at 88 Dennis St. in Midtown, the grocery store, diner and traditional American spot is the highest rated diner in Houston, boasting four stars out of 676 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dot Coffee Shop

Photo: dot coffee shop/Yelp

Next up is Gulfgate Riverview / Pine Valley's Dot Coffee Shop, situated at 7006 I-45 South. With four stars out of 444 reviews on Yelp, the diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Telwink Grill

Photo: scott l./Yelp

Gulfgate Riverview / Pine Valley's Telwink Grill, located at 4318 Telephone Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 225 reviews.

