Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Houston with kids

HOUSTON - If you are looking for a place to celebrate the country's 243rd birthday but also keep the kids entertained, grab your flag and head on over to the Children’s Museum of Houston.

The museum is hosting its annual Kidpendence Day celebration and kids will able to spend Fourth of July with superheroes such as Wonder Woman and Captain America.

“Universes are uniting. Wonder Woman and Captain America will be there. So come out and meet them. Kids can take selfies. Mom and dads can take pictures with them, too. The whole family can come and enjoy,” said Leti Luna, spokesperson for the Children’s Museum of Houston.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts will lead the flag ceremony and the national anthem will be sung at 1 p..m. before the elephant toothpaste patriotic burst, a science demo that will get red, white and blue foam everywhere.

“The first 150 guests will actually get an American flag to wave with us and we are also having a discount for active-duty military and also veterans. They will be coming in for free on the Fourth of July and their families will have $4 off admission,” said Luna.

Kidpendence Day is happening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It costs $12 and includes events, performances, workshops and exhibits.

For more information about Kidpendence Day at Children's Museum of Houston, call 713- 522-1138 or visit their website cmhouston.org.

And to see Mr. O’s patriotic science demo, watch the video above.

Sponsored by Children’s Museum of Houston.

