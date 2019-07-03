14 images from the past that show how Texans celebrated Independence Day

HOUSTON - As Texans get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we're taking a look back at some of the more memorable photos from Texas Independence Day celebrations from the past.

Here are a variety of images ranging from the 1920s-1980s from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

Belton Bicentennial Parade (1976)

The Frick 70s Collection, no. 7 - Belton Bicentennial Parade 3 (1976) John Frick

The Frick 70s Collection, no. 6 - Belton Bicentennial Parade (1976) John Frick

The Frick 70s Collection, no. 5 - Belton Bicentennial Parade (1976) John Frick

Fourth of July Parade (1929) Texas A&M University Corpus Christi

The Fuentes Collection - Fourth of July Parade (1929)

Independence Day Parade (1957) Downtown Odessa

The Johnson Collection - Independence Day Parade (1957) Herbert L. Johnson

Fourth of July (1981) Houston's Lakeside Country Club

The Earl & Vera Fridley Collection, no. 10 - Fourth of July (1981) Craig Fridley

