14 images from the past that show how Texans celebrated Independence Day

HOUSTON - As Texans get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we're taking a look back at some of the more memorable photos from Texas Independence Day celebrations from the past.
Here are a variety of images ranging from the 1920s-1980s from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Belton Bicentennial Parade (1976)
Fourth of July Parade (1929) Texas A&M University Corpus Christi
Independence Day Parade (1957) Downtown Odessa
Fourth of July (1981) Houston's Lakeside Country Club
