4 free Apollo-themed things you can do in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is Saturday, and there are plenty of events around Space City aimed at marking the historic Apollo 11 mission.

Here are four free things you can do this weekend to join in the fun.

Journey into space

Take a journey into space with fun for the entire family Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Dow Park in Deer Park. There will be a special message from the Space Station, a documentary about the moon landing and a movie from Nasa's Cinespace program. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. There will be concessions for purchase.

Lunar-themed food and fireworks

In Kemah, they are celebrating man on the moon by hosting some fun events on the boardwalk. It starts this evening at 5 p.m. There will be music, lunar-themed food and treats, a movie and crafts for the kids. A fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

NASA railroad

In Tomball, you can take a look back at the historic mission through videos, photos and a miniature diorama at the 1907 Depot Museum.

The museum will also have a second exhibit honoring the NASA railroad and its many years supporting America's space program.

Admission and parking are free. Doors are open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Party like it's 1969

And finally, Discovery Green in downtown Houston will celebrate the moon landing with a free party Saturday night. We're talking live music, food and games.

It begins at 6 p.m. There will be a special event for the anniversary at 9:56 p.m. -- the time of the moon landing. The emcee will be a familiar face: KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley.

