Several Apollo 11 events held in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston aka Space City is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 during the month of July.

Several events will be held in the city at which residents can celebrate as they learn about the historic space mission that landed the first men on the moon.

Here are the following events:

Mood-gazing special event

The event will be held on July 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the George Observatory in Needville, Texas. Adults and children can learn about the landing site, lunar plains, mountain ranges, cliffs, craters and more with telescopes. Tickets can only be purchased in person, since the event is weather permitting. Click here for more information.

NASA at Discovery Green

NASA will bring its Destination Station exhibit to Discovery Green on July 20. Guests can explore the exhibit and learn about the historic moon landing and NASA's mission to Mars. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Celebrating the moon

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, welcomes the community to join its event in celebration of the Apollo 11 moon mission on July 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature music, art activities like making Silver Moon Surfaces and games such as Space Invaders arcade game. The event is for all ages and admission will be free for children under 12 years old. Click here for more information.

Astros Apollo 11 Night

The Houston Astros will host Apollo 11 Night at Minute Maid Park on July 22. The special themed event will feature a replica statue of Neil Armstrong's spacesuit from the Apollo 11 mission, a ceremonial first pitch by Armstrong's son, Rick Armstrong and a NASA Mobile Exhibit and an interactive space exploration vehicle on the plaza. A "Moon Land" bobblehead of the Astros mascot, Orbit, will be sold for $35. Click here for more information.

Apollo 11 Moon Mission at University of Houston

UH main campus will celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the student center. The event will feature an explore exhibit, a Google space virtual reality, a Micro-G Next, space rocks, Artemis program and internship opportunities at NASA. Click here for more information.

Dynamo at NASA Space Night

The Houston Dynamo will celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 27. The event will have a Space City atmosphere as the team takes on the Seattle Sounders at 7 p.m. Fans can purchase a special ticket package for $25 that will include a commemorative NASA Night scarf. Click here for more information.

