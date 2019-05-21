How to get tickets for Space Center Houston's Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration

HOUSTON - The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing is July 20.

In honor of the landing and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, Space Center Houston is putting on a galaxy-sized celebration from July 16 to July 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. Buy tickets here and click here for more information.

Apollo 11 lifted off July 16, 1969, and the mission ended when the astronauts safely splashed down back on Earth on July 24, 1969.

NASA

What to expect at the celebration

Apollo legends will be on hand, the restored Apollo Mission Control Center will be on display and other celebrations will take place during the eight-day event.

Space Center Houston’s lunar event schedule includes:

July 16: Lunch with Apollo Flight Controllers -- Attendees will be seated to enjoy a catered lunch with an Apollo-era flight controller. Hear about their experiences, their memories and what they learned.

July 18: Lunch with the Children of Apollo -- Dine in style while enjoying a panel discussion featuring children of Apollo-era astronauts and flight controllers sharing their memories and reflecting on their experiences growing up with fathers who played pivotal roles in the Apollo-era mission. The panel will include Jeff and Barbara Lovell, Amy Bean and Tracy Cernan Woolie and will be moderated by Gwen Griffin.

NASA The spacesuit astronaut Pete Conrad wore on the Moon.

July 18: Space on Screen with Dinner -- See “Armstrong.” A new dramatic, moving and deeply human documentary, “Armstrong” offers the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong, from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the moon and beyond, using home videos shot by the man himself and unseen footage from NASA.

July 19: Lessons from Mission Control -- After a plated dinner, legendary NASA flight director Gene Kranz will provide a special talk reflecting on the creation of the Apollo Mission Control Center and its historic significance during the Apollo 11 landing.

July 20: Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Live at Space Center Houston -- The celebrations will include a countdown to Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon at 9:56 p.m. CST, late-night NASA Tram Tours to Rocket Park and Apollo Mission Control Center, notable speakers, book signings, an outdoor festival with a concert, a family STEM zone and more. VIP packages will be available and a special ticket will be required for all visitors on this day. General admission tickets are not valid on July 20.

NASA Apollo 50 NASA lunar rover trainer.

July 24: Lunch with Apollo Flight Controllers -- Attendees will be seated to enjoy a catered lunch with an Apollo-era flight controller. Hear about their experiences, their memories and what they learned.

July 24: Apollo 11 Mission Splashdown Party -- Experience a 1960s-themed evening bash with live music and activities surrounded by Space Center Houston’s extensive collection of Apollo-era artifacts, as well as lots of interactive exhibits and activities featuring the exciting present and future of human space exploration.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.