WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood watch issued for several southeast Texas counties

Forecasters warned of the possibility of heavy rain and flooding from Monday into Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Monday until Tuesday morning for Brazoria, Chambers, Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Below is the official statement from the Weather Service:

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and

southeast Texas...including the following counties...in south

central Texas...Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In

southeast Texas...Brazoria Islands...Chambers...Coastal

Brazoria...Coastal Galveston...Coastal Harris...Coastal

Matagorda...Fort Bend...Galveston Island and Bolivar

Peninsula...Inland Brazoria...Inland Galveston...Inland

Harris...Inland Matagorda...Matagorda Islands...Northern

Liberty...Southern Liberty and Wharton.

* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning

* Thunderstorm activity may develop along the coast or just off

the coast this morning. Additional activity may begin to develop

this afternoon farther inland between the coast and Interstate

10. There may be a second round of thunderstorm activity to

develop overnight into Tuesday morning. The main concern with

these storms will be the rainfall rates and not so much the

total rainfall amounts for the event. Storms yesterday produced

rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour. Atmospheric conditions are

more favorable today into Tuesday to support these kinds of

rainfall rates if not more. This means that flash flooding could

occur if these rainrates persist for more than 1 to 2 hours

over the same area.

* The main impacts from these higher rain rates will be street

flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. Rapid rises in

area creeks and bayous can be expected. Water levels should

remain within banks of bayous except if high rain rates persist

for longer than 2 to 3 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

