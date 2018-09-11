Heavy rain floods roads, cancels classes in Galveston County

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Heavy rain Tuesday morning along the Southeast Texas coast led to flooded roads in Galveston County, prompting officials to cancel classes for some students.

What seemed like nearly nonstop rain in the coastal county created a very sloppy morning commute for most. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Galveston County until 10:45 a.m.

In the Texas City area, cars could be seen trying to navigate flooded roads near the College of the Mainland, which was closed because of the high water. Flooding also caused officials at the Texas City Independent School District to cancel classes.

HIGH WATER ALERT: Frontage roads flooded along Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City. We spotted one car stranded on the side of the bridge. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/KhEgp8q5Ci — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 11, 2018

Several people who called the KPRC2 Newsroom said that flooding was also being experienced in Dickinson. Officials at the Dickinson Independent School District said that while schools are open as normal, parents who feel it is unsafe to get their child to school can keep them home or pick them up early. Both types of absences will also be excused.

PHOTOS: Flooding in Galveston County

Officials at the Clear Creek Independent School District said some buses are experiencing delays because of the weather, but the district is operating on a normal schedule.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for several Southeast Texas counties.

Houston Transtar reported high water on a few roads in the Houston area.

List of closures

College of the Mainland – All campuses closed Tuesday

Texas ISD – School canceled Tuesday

VIDEO: Heavy rain pelts Galveston County

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.