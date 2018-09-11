High water locations reported in Houston area

HOUSTON - Periods of heavy rain Tuesday led to reports of high water on some roads in the Houston area.

Here are the high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar:

IH-45 Northbound At FM-1765/TEXAS AVE. in Galveston County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-45 Southbound At FM-1765/TEXAS AVE. in Galveston County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY 3 Frontage Road Lanes

A flash flood watch is in effect for several counties in Southeast Texas until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

