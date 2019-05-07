Kingwood area hit hard as thunderstorms move through on Tuesday

KINGWOOD, Texas - The Kingwood area was hit by some of the region's worst weather Tuesday.

The area was soaked with about 4 1/2 inches between 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery counties.

Multiple roads were flooded in the area.

The Kingwood area was under a flash flood warning for part of the afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued as the storms moved through.

Around 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm moved through the area going northeast at about 25 mph. Weather officials said wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were possible with the storm.

As the afternoon goes on, weather officials said 2 to 4 more inches of rain could fall on the area.

Harris County Flood Warning System

Authorities encouraged drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded roads and to report flooded areas to local law enforcement agencies.

KINGWOOD FLOODING: Heavy rains causing street flooding in Kingwood area. @KPRC2 viewer Chris Vegas sent us this video from Northpark and Highway 59. This is the parking lot at the Kroger store. #hounews #houwx #flooding #severeweather pic.twitter.com/1wTRU32HCe — Aaron Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) May 7, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night and into Wednesday. An approaching cold front will set the stage for additional strong thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Humble Independent School District officials said that Kingwood High School students who are usually released early are being kept at the school until the roads are deemed safe. Officials said the intersection of West Lake Houston Parkway and Kingwood Drive was not passable as of 1:15 p.m., but the building is secure.

Kings Manor and Royal crossing kingwood pic.twitter.com/fb8ZWZra3q — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) May 7, 2019

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon that high-water rescue vehicles were being dispatched to the Kingwood area.

High water rescue cars spotted In Kingwood. Councilman Dave Martin asked the mayor to send them in case they are needed ⁦@KPRC2⁩ pic.twitter.com/vLp2GRMnoq — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) May 7, 2019

Humble ISD officials said no water made it inside Kingwood High School on Tuesday. On Friday, water made it inside the school, but school officials said the storm drains were cleaned over the weekend.

