Bundle up, it’s going to be a cold Halloween night

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s a spooky start to Halloween with overcast skies, bone chilling temperatures and howling winds. There is also light rain this morning for our ride to work. Skies clear early this afternoon and winds weaken this evening just in time for trick-or-treaters to make the mad dash for candy. But bundle up, it will be cold tonight with temperatures in lower 50s and upper 40s.

Chilly Halloween night:

Skies are clear tonight in Houston with a light breeze. Make sure the kids are warm, temperatures are in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Sunset is 6:35 which means it will be dark right at 7:00.

Cold Wednesday and Thursday morning:

As the skies clear and the winds lightnen, our temperatures will fall like a rock. Houston will start Wednesday morning in the upper 30s! Our far northern cities are in a freeze warning through 9am tomorrow. We get colder Thursday morning. Houston falls to the mid-30s and more areas north of Houston could go into a freeze warning.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a new area of concern south of the Bahamas. It has a 70% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving west and could become a hurricane before hitting Central America.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures slowly warm throughout the week, returning to the 80s this weekend. We also “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep as we turn the clocks back an hour at 2am Sunday.

