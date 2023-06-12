5 way to help keep you safe, cool in the heat

HOUSTON – With triple-digit temperatures expected this week, here are a few things to remember to make sure you stay cool and safe as hot weather blasts our area:

Stay hydrated: Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to start drinking. You will also want to avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol or a lot of sugar as those can cause further dehydration.

Take lots of breaks: If you absolutely must be outside for any reason, be wary of the amount of time you are spending in the sun and take time to get into some shade. If can, try scheduling outdoor work during non-peak hours such as in the evening or morning.

Don’t push it: If you are not used to working or exercising outside, be sure to use enough sunscreen and expose yourself to the heat gradually over time.

Wear appropriate clothing: If you plan on being outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothes that will allow sweat to evaporate and cool you off. A hat can also help keep your face and scalp shielded from the sun.

Check on the vulnerable population: If you know an older adult who lives alone, be sure to check in on them and make sure they are staying cool and they have air conditioning that works. Also, remember to pay attention to children who are playing outside and never leave your children or pet in a vehicle.