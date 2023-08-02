Three 100-degree days in a row, today will make it four

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Wednesday’s Forecast:

The heat continues on Wednesday. We’ll start the day in the lower-80s and quickly climb into the 90s by 10AM. Houston will climb to 102-103 degrees at the heat of the day with a heat index ranging from 108-112. Our northern cities actual temperature will climb above 105 degrees. Heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect through Wednesday at 9PM, but we expect this to be extended through the weekend.

10-Day Forecast:

This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected this week. Let’s hope we do get rain next week.

Watching how many 100 degree days:

We are watching two things. First, how many 100-degree days we get this year. Second, how many consecutive days we hit 100 degrees. So far, we are at 3, but it’s possible to get 10 in a row if the above forecast verifies.

Tracking the Tropics:

The area of storms in the central Atlantic is falling apart and only a 10% chance for development. While the water temperatures are in the 80s near the storm, the warm water is shallow preventing intensification.

