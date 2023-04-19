Taylor Swift Forecast: Headed to the concert this weekend? Here’s your Swiftie forecast

Headed to see Taylor Swift this weekend? If so, here's what you can expect your forecast to look like

HOUSTON – Hello, Taylor Swift fans! The weekend is finally here!

Taylor Swift is coming to Houston, and the question is… Are you ready for it? Do you have your outfit planned, yet?

If so, let’s talk about the weekend forecast. It’s going to be gorgeous!

We have rain chances Friday morning, but “Shake It Off,” there are no rain chances Friday night for the concert.

Saturday, there will be sunny skies and temperatures will be in the 60s. It is going to be an “Enchanted” evening.

And then as we look ahead to Sunday, we do have some rain chances and temperatures will be in the 60s, but “No Bad Blood,” we are not forecasting any severe weather, so have a spectacular weekend... “I Wish You Would.”

