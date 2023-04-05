Rain on the way: Be sure to send us your Click2Pins videos, photos 📸🤳- Here’s how

Click2Pins submission via WeeintheCity: "The rain guage is dry But, as time passes by Rain will fall from the sky Until then, hi."

HOUSTON – We want to see your video and pictures of the rain moving in on Wednesday and what’s happening where you are as the flood threat looms. Be sure to share what you’re seeing via Click2Pins. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

Not sure how?

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.