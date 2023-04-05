Flood threat through Friday, low threat of severe weather today

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Our first round of rain arrives this morning with thunderstorms as the cold front slowly moves through. This front will bring a line of thunderstorms with a low severe weather threat. Hail and damaging winds are possible as this line moves through. The front stalls and that means we’ll get wave after wave of rain through Saturday morning. Four-day rain totals range from 2″-8″ with flooding possible.

Cool front moves through late this morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat Wednesday through Friday:

Here’s why this is a potential flood threat. We have a constant stream of moisture from the subtropical jet stream coming in from the Pacific Ocean. A cool front stalls right over southeast Texas Wednesday. This translates to wave after wave of rain. Thursday and Friday look like the days with the most widespread and heaviest rain. Four-day rain totals range from 2″-8″.

Heavy rain from Houston to the north (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We have a moderate risk of flooding today through Friday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall Totals (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The heavy rain and front finally start to move away from the area on Saturday morning leading to a dry Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday.