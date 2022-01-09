Click2Pins: KPRC 2 viewers give us a look at weekend severe weather damage

The second weekend in January brought severe weather to Southeast Texas with some of the worst damage occurring north of Houston. A tornado touched down overnight in Humble. Others experienced heavy rain and a lot of lightning.
Below are images that KPRC 2 viewers posted to Click2Pins of the damage they witnessed.
You can upload pictures and videos for the KPRC 2 meteorologists to use on air through Click2Pins online or through Frank’s free forecast app.
Pins User
Building gone on south Houston ave in downtown Humble
Christina Mcdonald
Destruction after storm
DrDori
Trees down, damage to houses on Palmetto Ln in Kingwood
Cindy3673
Lightning everywhere
txrazed
Paul
Had a brief hail storm come through Montgomery Spring Branch rd
