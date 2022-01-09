Click2Pins: KPRC 2 viewers give us a look at weekend severe weather damage

Image posted to Click2Pins by Pins User DrDori of severe weather damage in Kingwood

The second weekend in January brought severe weather to Southeast Texas with some of the worst damage occurring north of Houston. A tornado touched down overnight in Humble. Others experienced heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

Below are images that KPRC 2 viewers posted to Click2Pins of the damage they witnessed.

You can upload pictures and videos for the KPRC 2 meteorologists to use on air through Click2Pins online or through Frank’s free forecast app.

Pins User Building gone on south Houston ave in downtown Humble 0 s

Christina Mcdonald Destruction after storm 0 s

DrDori Trees down, damage to houses on Palmetto Ln in Kingwood 0 s

Cindy3673 Lightning everywhere 0 s

txrazed 0 s

Paul Had a brief hail storm come through Montgomery Spring Branch rd 0 s

