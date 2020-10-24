Zeta expected to form

Area of low pressure in Caribbean expected to strengthen into a depression within the next 24-48 hours (KPRC)

We’re not done yet! With the official end of Hurricane season more than a month away, the next likely named storm is currently a broad area of low pressure near the Grand Cayman Island in the Caribbean and is gradually becoming more organized. The next named storm will be the 27th of this Hurricane season and will be Zeta, which is the next letter of the Greek alphabet after this season’s traditional storm names were used.

Weak shear expected to help formation of next named tropical system (KPRC)

Currently, the environmental conditions are good for further development with low wind shear over that region of the Caribbean.

Caribbean waters are plenty warm enough to enhance storm growth. (KPRC)

Water temperatures are also quite conducive for strengthening with near 90° water near the center of that system.

Computer models suggest a northeastern Gulf path for whatever forms (KPRC)

The forecast is for this area of low pressure to move north and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next day or so. From there, most computer models show that the influence of the next cold front moving into the Gulf by Tuesday, will push the storm toward the north and east and will most likely impact the northeastern Gulf coast and the Florida.

