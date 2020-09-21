WATCH: Piece of Galveston pier breaks off during Tropical Storm Beta

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to the Texas coastline and causing high waves and storm surge in coastal communities.
Here is a look at some images being shared on social media of the effects of Beta.
You can share your images and videos on Click2Pins here.
Piece of 61st Street Pier breaks off
Here is a video of the end of the 61st Pier breaking off and floating away shortly after 10pm tonight.— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 21, 2020
Conditions will only continue to deteriorate through the night. #HOUwx #GLSwx #Beta #txwx
(webcam from @SaltwaterRecon) pic.twitter.com/x2cUUkssxj
Seawolf Park flooding
Flooding at Seawolf Park in Galveston, TX. #galvestonnavalnuseum #ussCavalla #ussStewart pic.twitter.com/fWpBIp2bxb— Saltwater-Recon.com (@SaltwaterRecon) September 21, 2020
Flooding in Seabrook
Storm surge at Seabrook currently per @HCFCD crew. Tides are near peak #houwx #txwx #glswx @NWSHouston @HarrisCoPct2 pic.twitter.com/7F9MvrxnkH— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 21, 2020
Toddville Rd in Seabrook...storm surge and wave action per @HCFCD crew #houwx #txwx @NWSHouston @HarrisCoPct2 pic.twitter.com/bUfYTrVAA6— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 21, 2020
Storm surge flooding near Seabrook, TX along Galveston Bay this morning. pic.twitter.com/1KJ3o21kDq— Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) September 21, 2020
Storm Surge near San Luis Pass
Storm surge flooding near San Luis Pass this morning. Water peaked at almost 4ft above the ground overnight photos: Wendy Jardine #houwx #txwx #glswx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/QQDDoLo9LW— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 21, 2020
Flooding in Kemah
Flooding of streets in Kemah from high tides per @hcfcd crews #houwx #txwx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/MpTDSZxzcP— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 21, 2020
Surge flooding in Clear Lake Shores
1/ Minor flooding from surge happening in @CityofCLS. #houwx #TSBeta pic.twitter.com/IUPyZ87iVu— 🇺🇸💜 A m a n d a 💜🇺🇸 (@FenwickAmanda) September 21, 2020