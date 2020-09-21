WATCH: Piece of Galveston pier breaks off during Tropical Storm Beta

Published: September 21, 2020, 7:45 am Updated: September 21, 2020, 8:56 am

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to the Texas coastline and causing high waves and storm surge in coastal communities.

Here is a look at some images being shared on social media of the effects of Beta.

Piece of 61st Street Pier breaks off

Conditions will only continue to deteriorate through the night. #HOUwx #GLSwx #Beta #txwx

Seawolf Park flooding

Flooding in Seabrook

Storm Surge near San Luis Pass

Flooding in Kemah

Surge flooding in Clear Lake Shores