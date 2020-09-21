71ºF

Weather

WATCH: Piece of Galveston pier breaks off during Tropical Storm Beta

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Tropical Storm Beta, Galveston, Galveston County, Hurricanes, Local
KPRC
KPRC

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to the Texas coastline and causing high waves and storm surge in coastal communities.

Here is a look at some images being shared on social media of the effects of Beta.

You can share your images and videos on Click2Pins here.

Piece of 61st Street Pier breaks off

Seawolf Park flooding

Flooding in Seabrook

Storm Surge near San Luis Pass

Flooding in Kemah

Surge flooding in Clear Lake Shores

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: