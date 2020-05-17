Here are terms you need to know about tornados

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know, starting with terminology.

Here’s what to know about tornados:

Tornado Watch: An announcement issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

Tornado Warning: A warning issued when a tornado has formed, a tornado is imminent, or a rotating thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is observed. When a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

