Understanding thunderstorms and weather terminology

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know, starting with terminology.

Here’s what to know about thunderstorms:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: An announcement issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: A warning issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.

More weather terms to know: