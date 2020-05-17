All the hurricane terms Houstonians need to know as the season approaches

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know, starting with terminology.

Hurricane Watch

An announcement that hurricane-force winds are possible the specified warning area within 48 hours.

Hurricane Warning

An announcement that hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere in the specified warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Advisory

A report issued from the National Hurricane Center that keeps the public informed of hurricanes through the duration of a hurricane’s life cycle. They are issued multiple times daily when a hurricane is active.

Hurricane

A tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico or Eastern Pacific Ocean with a maximum sustained surface wind of 74 mph (119 km/hr) or higher.

More weather terms to know