What you need to know about this weekend’s severe weather threat

HOUSTON – A front is bringing the potential for severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is what you need to know.

When will it hit?

Isolated storms could form ahead of a strong cold front late Friday afternoon. Isolated storms ahead of a cold front can produce severe weather, but the threat would be isolated to where the storms pop. There is a more widespread threat for severe storms Friday night when a cold front blasts through Southeast Texas. The majority of this severe weather alert will be overnight while most people are sleeping. Have a way to get weather alerts Friday night.

Friday 9PM Futurecast Clouds and Radar

Saturday 5am Futurecast Clouds and Radar

What can you expect?

Strong storms could turn severe. North counties and a majority of the metro area are included in an “enhanced risk” (counties shaded in orange) for severe weather starting late Friday afternoon through Friday night. There is a 30% chance in this area that storms could produce hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. The rest of Southeast Texas is under a "slight risk (counties shaded in yellow) for severe weather, meaning there is a 15% chance for storms to produce severe weather.

Severe Weather Threats for Friday Night

Heavy downpours are expected with the storms but only an inch of rain is in the forecast and flash flooding is not a concern. The largest concern is the threat of hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

How can you prepare?

Watch the forecast. Friday is still days away and the specific timeline for the storms could change. As of right now, the threat is an overnight threat. It is important to download Frank’s Free Weather App on a mobile device so it is possible to get warnings overnight. If a tornado warning is issued overnight it is important to be able to get that alert and move to a safe location. During a tornado warning, the safest location is a small interior room in the middle of a house. It is important to stay away from windows. It is also a great idea to take down any holiday decorations that could still be up. With strong wind gusts, possible decorations could easily be relocated to a neighbor’s yard.