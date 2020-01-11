61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

61ºF

Local News

Stunning videos show lightning strike in College Station, rain pounding cars

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

Tags: weather, Texas, College Station

HOUSTON – Severe thunderstorms are passing over the Houston area and along with heavy wind gusts and rain. See some of the stunning videos captured Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A Twitter user captured incredible video of a lightning strike in the Spring Meadows neighborhood in College Station. Twitter user, @dannytamucc posted the video at about 10:21 p.m.

KPRC 2′s sister station in College Station, KBTX is reporting a lot of damage across the area as a result of the severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, KPRC 2′s Vincent Crivelli was on his way to Austin for his work with the National Guard this evening. He wrote on Twitter that, “Visibility is nil. Rain is pouring. Winds are whipping our minivan.”

There were some reports of damage overnight in the Houston area. The awning of a Chevron gas station on West Orem Drive and Buffalo Speedway tipped over due to heavy winds. It was first reported at about 12:38 a.m. but the Houston Fire Department soon cleared the scene after there were no reports of a gas leak.

KPRC 2′s Sophia Beausoleil rode in the station’s storm tracker tonight and reached downtown Houston at about 12:46 a.m.

See what it looks like in Downtown:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: