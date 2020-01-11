Stunning videos show lightning strike in College Station, rain pounding cars

HOUSTON – Severe thunderstorms are passing over the Houston area and along with heavy wind gusts and rain. See some of the stunning videos captured Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A Twitter user captured incredible video of a lightning strike in the Spring Meadows neighborhood in College Station. Twitter user, @dannytamucc posted the video at about 10:21 p.m.

KPRC 2′s sister station in College Station, KBTX is reporting a lot of damage across the area as a result of the severe thunderstorms.

From Spring Meadows neighborhood in S College Station of William D. Fitch. Taken about 10 mins ago. @NWSHouston @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/bplIFdG4GD — Danny McConnell (@dannytamucc) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, KPRC 2′s Vincent Crivelli was on his way to Austin for his work with the National Guard this evening. He wrote on Twitter that, “Visibility is nil. Rain is pouring. Winds are whipping our minivan.”

On my way to Austin for @USNationalGuard duty.



Visibility is nil.



Rain is pouring.



Winds are whipping our minivan.



Houston, get ready. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/49U1onE8c9 — Vincent Crivelli (@KPRC2Vincent) January 11, 2020

There were some reports of damage overnight in the Houston area. The awning of a Chevron gas station on West Orem Drive and Buffalo Speedway tipped over due to heavy winds. It was first reported at about 12:38 a.m. but the Houston Fire Department soon cleared the scene after there were no reports of a gas leak.

KPRC 2′s Sophia Beausoleil rode in the station’s storm tracker tonight and reached downtown Houston at about 12:46 a.m.

See what it looks like in Downtown: