Saturday forecast: Sunny skies and warm weather

The weather story of Saturday is sensational with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The good news about today is that Saturday's conditions continue into Sunday with a bit warmer high temperature in the low 70s, which will head into the upper 70s Monday ahead of a Tuesday front that will bring rain and an 18-20 degree high temp drop.

As of right now it looks like the rest of the week wills tay mostly in the 60s for highs and in 40s for lows.