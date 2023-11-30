🚗Your weekly traffic update: Expect road closures for the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun at City Hall November 30, 2019. (Photo by Donna Carson)

HOUSTON – Hey H-Town,

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This weekend is the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular. Since this event draws in a huge crowd each year, you can expect street closures surrounding the big event at Hermann Square.

➡️Not subscribed? Click here to sign up!

2023 Holiday Spectacular

On Saturday, Houston will be celebrating 104 years at City Hall during the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular. The very special event will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the tree and live music from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This year’s eye-catching tree is more than 50 feet tall and features 4,000 ornaments. With American Idol star Jordin Sparks headlining the free event, hundreds of families are expected to attend. As you can imagine, drivers should plan for heavier traffic downtown.

Event Road Closures

If you plan to travel near City Hall, be sure to keep the following closures in mind for Saturday:

- All lanes closed from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: McKinney between Bagby & Smith

- All lanes closed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Walker between Smith & Bagby

- All lanes closed from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Smith between Rusk & McKinney

- Walker at Louisiana & Smith at Rusk will also close at 5:30 p.m.

If you are coming in from the east side of town, you could also be impacted by road construction. Two inside lanes on the 610 East Loop heading northbound from Clinton Dr to the I-10 East will be closed starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. to Monday at 5:00 a.m. You will also notice a two-lane closure on the 610 East Loop southbound from I-10 to Turning Basin Dr.

Be sure to plan ahead and have yourself a very merry little weekend. 🎄

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert

Have a traffic question? I can help.

What do you want to know about Houston traffic? We will be answering your questions on-air. You can email them to JLatimer@KPRC.com or ask here!

Airports

For those interested in TSA PreCheck, Houston airport officials say now is the time to apply for holiday travel.

Recent headlines

Weekend construction

This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. one outside lane will be closed on SH-99 heading Eastbound at Valley Ranch Parkway.

Houston’s big projects

Get your traffic news, maps and route planner 24/7 at Click2Houston.com/traffic.