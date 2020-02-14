Houston’s biggest road projects: The Grand Parkway

HOUSTON – One of the largest, longest-running freeway projects in Greater Houston is the Grand Parkway. It is the outer-most loop around the metro area, with construction that has been ongoing for the past two decades. The project was first conceptualized in the early 1960s. It is divided into eleven segments, the first of which opened on August 31, 1994. That first section, Segment D, extends from the Southwest Freeway to the Katy Freeway on Houston’s southwest side.

The eleven segments of the Grand Parkway. Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

When complete, the the Grand Parkway will be 180 miles long. Here is the current status for each of the various segments:

Segment A : This short segment, near Dickinson and League City in Galveston County, extends from SH 146 to IH-45, the Gulf Freeway. It is currently not considered viable, but that status could change in the future.

Segment B : This 28 mile segment extends from IH-45 (Gulf Freeway) in Galveston County to to SH-35 in Alvin and SH 288 near Rosharon, in Brazoria County. This segment is environmentally approved but construction has not begun.

Segment C : This is a 26 mile segment extends from SH 288 in Brazoria County to the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County. It connects with the existing Segment D. It is currently environmentally approved, but construction has not begun.

Segment D : Completed in 1994. It is a 17.4 mile segment from the Southwest Freeway to the Katy Freeway on Metro Houston’s southwest side.

Segment E : Completed in 2013, Segment E runs 15.2 miles from the Katy Freeway to SH 290, the Northwest Freeway, near Cypress.

Segment F-1 : Completed in 2016. It is a 12 mile stretch of road running from SH 290 to SH 249 in Tomball.

Segment F-2 : Completed in 2016. It is 12.1 miles long and runs from SH 249 in Tomball to I-45 near Spring.

Segment G : Completed in 2016: It is 13.7 miles long and links I-45 in Spring to I-69/US 59 in New Caney.

Segment H and I-1 : Under Construction since July, 2018. Expected completion is in the spring of 2022. Segment H and I-1 combined extend 37.5 miles, from I-69/US 59 in New Caney through southwestern Liberty County to I-10 in Chambers County, near Mont Belvieu.

Segment I-2 : Partially complete. Segment I-2 is 15 miles long and runs between Mont Belvieu and Baytown on Metro Houston’s east side. The portion from I-10 south to FM 1405 has been complete since 2008. The portion from FM 1405 to SH 146 in Baytown is under construction with expected completion in 2022.

The current construction on Segments H, I-1 and I-2 will cost approximately $1.3 billion to complete. To see details on the current construction, check out the updated Grand Parkway Segment H and I project sheet.

