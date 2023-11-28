Hazmat team responds to diesel fuel leak after concrete truck hits bridge during crash in Waller County

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOCKLEY, Texas – A hazmat team responded to a diesel fuel leak after a concrete truck struck a bridge during a crash Tuesday morning, according to Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on Rice Road and Bradbury Drive.

Deputies said the cement truck hit the concrete guardrail on the drive and rolled into a ditch. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the concrete truck was leaking diesel fuel and concrete.

The Magnolia Fire Department assisted Waller County deputies.

The Waller County Roads and Bridge officials were en route to assess damage to the bridge.

No word on when the cleanup will be complete.