TRAFFIC ALERT: Major weekend closure happening on Southwest Freeway at West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop on Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will continue the demolition of the old West Loop northbound bridge over Southwest Freeway while performing other work related to the interchange project, TxDOT said.

According to a news release, the bridge had recently served as the temporary I-610 southbound bridge over I-69 until southbound traffic was moved onto the new I-610 southbound bridge. Crews may need to continue the work and close I-69 again the following weekend (August 15-28).

To facilitate this work, TxDOT said there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place at the same time. These closures and detour information can be found at I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website at www.hou610at69.com.

Drivers can expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control, according to TxDOT.

“The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area,” the release said. “The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.”