Your weekly traffic update

6th Annual Houston Reggae Fest

The event will be held at Hermann Square and Tranquility Park in downtown Houston both Saturday and Sunday. The festival line-up includes Mykal Rose, Warrior King, and Jemere Morgan, just to name a few. But music isn’t the only thing you’ll find. This big event will also feature food trucks and creative arts.

Festival road closures

On Friday at 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, people can expect a full street closure at McKinney between Smith and Bagby and Walker between Smith and Bagby. Garage parking, street parking and public transportation is recommended for those who would like to attend.

Houston Astros game

The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles angels this weekend! But Friday will be a big day for fans excited to see Justin Verlander back at Minute Maid Park. Friday’s game will start at 7:10 p.m. Be sure to grab a hot dog and kick your feet up because this is one you don’t want to miss!

Game road closures

Streets impacted will include:

1600-1800 Block Texas (North & South Curb lanes)

300-500 Block Crawford (East Curb lane)

300-500 Hamilton (West Curb lane)

1600-1800 Block Congress (North and South Curb lanes)

1800 Block Preston (Between Hamilton and Stadium)

Airports

Houston Airports continue to urge travelers to reserve parking online before arriving to the airport. Passenger traffic has increased compared to previous years!

Weekend construction

Southwest Freeway: The Northbound Entrance Ramp from Fountain View Dr and Southbound Entrance Ramp from Edloe St will be a closed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Houston’s big projects

