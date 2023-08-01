99º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Justin Verlander returning to Houston Astros

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston Astros, Astros
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander laughs at a teammate during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander is returning to the Houston Astros

KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy confirmed the reports shared on social media and news that Verlander’s brother, Ben, shared Tuesday.

McIlvoy added that if the deal goes through, he would face Yankees this weekend.

Ben Verlander, Fox Sports MLB Analyst, said on X:

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reported the deal, citing sources familiar with the agreement.

USA TODAY Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale also reported the news, saying Verlander and the Astros have a deal in place to take the pitcher back from the Mets, citing sources familiar with the agreement via ESPN.

The 40-year-old pitcher was traded to the Mets in December. He is married to model Kate Upton.

What do you think about Verlander reportedly coming back to the Astros? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email