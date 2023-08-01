Justin Verlander returning to Houston Astros

(Duane Burleson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander laughs at a teammate during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander is returning to the Houston Astros

KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy confirmed the reports shared on social media and news that Verlander’s brother, Ben, shared Tuesday.

McIlvoy added that if the deal goes through, he would face Yankees this weekend.

MLB Network says #Astros top prospect OF Drew Gilbert is part of the deal to NYM — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 1, 2023

Ben Verlander, Fox Sports MLB Analyst, said on X:

H-TOWNNNNNN!!!!!! 🤘 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 1, 2023

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reported the deal, citing sources familiar with the agreement.

The Houston Astros have a deal in place to acquire ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

USA TODAY Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale also reported the news, saying Verlander and the Astros have a deal in place to take the pitcher back from the Mets, citing sources familiar with the agreement via ESPN.

The #Astros are sending two minor-league players to the #Mets in the Justin Verlander deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

The 40-year-old pitcher was traded to the Mets in December. He is married to model Kate Upton.

