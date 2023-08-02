West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer back open

HOUSTON – Good news, drivers!

The I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer is back open.

According to TxDOT, it had been closed since January for construction work related to the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange Project.

Good news! The I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer is now open. It had been closed for work related to the @HOU610at69 project since January. pic.twitter.com/e6e6qHfBee — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 2, 2023

The $259 million project - $87.5 million of which is through Texas Clear Lanes - will improve safety and mobility while reducing congestion by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances and vertical clearances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, TxDOT said.

The project also calls for adding shoulders on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 and adding detention ponds.