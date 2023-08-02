99º
West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer back open

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Good news, drivers!

The I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer is back open.

According to TxDOT, it had been closed since January for construction work related to the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange Project.

The $259 million project - $87.5 million of which is through Texas Clear Lanes - will improve safety and mobility while reducing congestion by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances and vertical clearances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, TxDOT said.

The project also calls for adding shoulders on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 and adding detention ponds.

