TxDOT to close all southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at Southwest Freeway this weekend

HOUSTON – Drivers traveling from Houston should expect heavy delays and consider alternate routes this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway beginning Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 17 at 5 a.m.

The closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project to improve traffic flow and safety. Crews will continue their work on the new I-610 West Loop southbound bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway. This will allow for switching traffic onto the new I-610 West Loop southbound bridge and reopening the I-610 West Loop entrance ramp from Westheimer.

Additionally, TxDOT crews plan to close both the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop the following weekend (July 21-24) for the demolition of the old I-610 West Loop northbound bridge (currently being used for the I-610 West Loop southbound traffic).

For information regarding this project and detour routes, click here.