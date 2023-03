Traffic delayed on IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin after 2-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – Drivers are experiencing traffic delays on the IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Elgin following a crash involving two vehicles, according to TranStar.

The left shoulder and left lane are closed at this time.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as police work to clear up the crash.

