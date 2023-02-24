All lanes blocked on Southwest Freeway northbound at Weslayan due to multi-vehicle crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – All lanes are currently blocked on the Southwest Freeway northbound at Weslayan due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday, the Houston Police Department said.
It is unknown what caused the crash.
Police haven’t provided any additional details at this time.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays.
U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (northbound) @ Weslayan, multi-vehicle crash has all lanes currently blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2023
