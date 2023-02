Multi-vehicle crash causes complete closure on I-45 North at Tidwell, TranStar says

HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash on I-45 North northbound at Tidwell has caused complete lane closures, TranStar says.

According to TranStar, a vehicle is on fire as a result of the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.