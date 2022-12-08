I-610 West Loop near Westheimer back open after deadly crash involving wrecker, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly crash on the West Loop and Westheimer Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. According to TranStar, a vehicle was stalled on the road.

A wrecker reportedly pulled behind the vehicle and another car slammed into the back of the wrecker at a high rate of speed, investigators said.

According to TranStar, the driver of the car that crashed into the wrecker is dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the West Loop were shut down as officers investigated the crash but they have since reopened.