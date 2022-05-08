86º

Great news, drivers: Gulf Freeway near Tiki Island reopens fully ahead of schedule following repairs, TxDOT says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

GALVESTON, Texas – Here is great news for drivers!

The Gulf Freeway near Tiki Island has reopened fully ahead of schedule following repairs, TxDOT Houston said Sunday.

In a tweet, TxDOT said road work on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound, just north of Galveston Causeway, was completed early.

Two main lanes were shut down due to emergency repairs that were expected to be completed Monday. TxDOT said crews were working to fix several damaged beams on the bridge.

