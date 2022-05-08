Great news, drivers: Gulf Freeway near Tiki Island reopens fully ahead of schedule following repairs, TxDOT says

GALVESTON, Texas – Here is great news for drivers!

The Gulf Freeway near Tiki Island has reopened fully ahead of schedule following repairs, TxDOT Houston said Sunday.

In a tweet, TxDOT said road work on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound, just north of Galveston Causeway, was completed early.

Good news! Road work on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound just north of @CityofGalveston and Galveston Causeway has been completed early. Stay safe and Happy Mother’s Day to all the awesome moms. pic.twitter.com/l0dYu7dk82 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 8, 2022

Two main lanes were shut down due to emergency repairs that were expected to be completed Monday. TxDOT said crews were working to fix several damaged beams on the bridge.