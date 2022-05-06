TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 Gulf Freeway at FM 1765 southbound closed for emergency repairs, TxDOT Houston reports

HOUSTON – All main lanes headed southbound on I-45 Gulf Freeway at FM 1765 will be temporarily closed Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT Houston says crews are working on an emergency repair on that portion of the highway.
It is unclear what the emergency repair stemmed from or when the lanes will be reopened.
GALVESTON COUNTY: TxDOT work crews will close all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 1765 for a short period of time for emergency repairs. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. pic.twitter.com/kxeodmavDP— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 6, 2022