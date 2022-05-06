89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 Gulf Freeway at FM 1765 southbound closed for emergency repairs, TxDOT Houston reports

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic
Traffic alert (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – All main lanes headed southbound on I-45 Gulf Freeway at FM 1765 will be temporarily closed Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT Houston says crews are working on an emergency repair on that portion of the highway.

It is unclear what the emergency repair stemmed from or when the lanes will be reopened.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter